Council to consider filling precinct one vacancy

Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 8 in the city council chambers.

The council will consider accepting the May 15 resignation of Councilor Thomas Kent. He was elected to the council in November 2018. Kent resigned last month in an attempt to force a special election after Mayor Bill Miller resigned. He was against the appointment of Gaylynn Burris to fill the remaining term as mayor. Burris was the only applicant for the position and selected by the council.

Council members must fill the precinct one position within 30 days. The post will be up for election in the November ballot, and whoever is named would fill out the term. Filing begins in mid-July.

In other new business, the city will consider leasing property to the Bowie BMX Park, a proposal which was pitched to the council last month. Organizers would like to create a non-profit board that would operate a BMX park on city property next to the Haggar Baseball Complex. The panel agreed last month and began working on an agreement.

A recommendation from the planning and

zoning commission on a request to replat 2.51 acres in the Vickery Addition will be presented, along with a resolution regarding civil rights for the Texas Community Development Block Grant contract.

A resolution authorizing application for financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board for sewer system improvements will be considered.

Old business includes the city manager report expected to center on the May 22 tornado.