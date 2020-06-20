Council to meet on Monday

Bowie City Councilors are expected to appoint a person to fill the precinct one vacancy with they meet at 6 p.m. on June 22.

The three applicants will be considered and a new person will receive the oath office. (See related story on 1A)

An agreement for construction to remodel the former Bowie Community Room at 207 N. Mason for additional city offices will be presented. Gary Baker Construction received the bid last month. The renovation will include offices for code enforcement, municipal court, city manager and city secretary, who will move out the present offices to allow expansion of the police department.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his monthly report on the following topics: Schneider Engineering Cost of Service Study; Bowie Community Center bonds; Amon Carter Lake water; coronavirus funds; grant money and budget.