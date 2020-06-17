Deliver maple flaver in the morning

Ad

(Culinary.net) It’s hard to beat a fresh, oven-baked breakfast to start the day, especially one loaded with sausage and eggs complemented by the sweetness of diced apples and maple syrup. This Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a tempting flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones.

Maple Breakfast Braid

  • 1          package (16 ounces) breakfast sausage
  • 1/4       cup maple syrup
  • 2          eggs, beaten
  • 1/2       cup green onions, sliced
  • 2          Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced
  • 1 1/2    cups dry herb stuffing mix
  • 1          package (17 1/4 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed
  • 2          egg whites
  • 1          teaspoon water
  1. Heat oven to 400° F.
  2. In large bowl, combine sausage, syrup, beaten eggs, green onions, diced apples and stuffing mix.
  3. Dust surface with flour; roll out pastry sheet to 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Transfer pastry to large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon half of sausage mixture down center of pastry.
  4. Make 3-inch cuts down sides of pastry. Fold one strip at a time, alternating sides. Fold both ends to seal in filling. In bowl, beat egg whites and water; brush over pastry.
  5. Repeat steps for second pastry sheet.
  6. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until brown, rotating pans after baking 15 minutes.

