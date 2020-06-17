Deliver maple flaver in the morning

(Culinary.net) It’s hard to beat a fresh, oven-baked breakfast to start the day, especially one loaded with sausage and eggs complemented by the sweetness of diced apples and maple syrup. This Maple Breakfast Braid delivers a tempting flavor combination perfect for a weekend morning with loved ones.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Maple Breakfast Braid

1 package (16 ounces) breakfast sausage

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1 1/2 cups dry herb stuffing mix

1 package (17 1/4 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon water

Heat oven to 400° F. In large bowl, combine sausage, syrup, beaten eggs, green onions, diced apples and stuffing mix. Dust surface with flour; roll out pastry sheet to 12-by-18-inch rectangle. Transfer pastry to large baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon half of sausage mixture down center of pastry. Make 3-inch cuts down sides of pastry. Fold one strip at a time, alternating sides. Fold both ends to seal in filling. In bowl, beat egg whites and water; brush over pastry. Repeat steps for second pastry sheet. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until brown, rotating pans after baking 15 minutes.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net