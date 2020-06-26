May 31, 1930 – June 23, 2020

BOWIE – Dolores Weleta Carrel, 90, Bowie, TX died on June 23, 2020.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation; a memorial service will take place in Oklahoma at a later date.

Carrel was born May 31, 1930 in Norman, OK to James and Daisy (Capel) Zachary. She graduated from Norman High School in 1949. She was very involved in her church and was always friendly to everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Carrel is survived by her daughter, Dianna Hull, Bowie; brothers, Ron Carrel, Bixby, OK and Jim Carrel, Tuttle, OK; sister, Mary Lou Smith, Edmond, OK; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.