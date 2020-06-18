Dumpsters being placed for additional debris (updated)

To help with some of the additional storm clean-up the City of Bowie is placing four dumpsters around the community for city residents to use for debris removal.

There will be two dumpsters in the 300 block of Ussery, one dumpster in the 200 block of Pecan and one dumpster at the Bowie Business Park U.S. 287 entrance and one at the park entrance on Farm-to-Market 1125. They will be available starting June 19 through June 29.

Please note currently, the Business Park is not accepting tree debris – according to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations the site has reached a limit of debris at this time. The community will be notified if additional tree debris will be accepted.

Residents are advised not to dispose of items on the outside of the dumpsters – the Business Park also will be monitored for illegal dumping.