First official day of summer this Saturday

The first official day of summer will be June 20 with the arrival of the summer solstice.

The solstice arrives when the sun reaches both its highest and northernmost points in the sky. It is the day with the longest period of sunlight.

Astronomically speaking, the summer solstice is considered the first day of summer, but for meteorologists, they divide the year into four seasons based on months and the temperature cycle. For them summer begins on June 1 and ends on Aug. 31.

Texas summer has already begun with temperatures 90-plus.