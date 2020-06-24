Four new virus cases reported in county

Montague County received information on four new COVID-19 cases on June 19, but once more the lag time in confirming addresses for probable patients has put that reporting near the end of the patients’ quarantine periods.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said Monday there is good news and bad news. Yes, there are four new cases, but in just two or three more days it will be “null and void” as their quarantine ends.

“The state has not released the specific names, ages and addresses because they have not verified their addresses, which is why they say they are pending. They are so far behind. I have talked to the four and they are doing fine,” said McCaig.

