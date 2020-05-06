October 25, 1937 – June 2, 2020

NOCONA – Frankie Jean McCracken, 82, died on June 2, 2020 in Gainesville, TX.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on June 4 at the Nocona Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home with Dave Woodbury, officiating. Pallbearers were her grandchildren.

McCracken was born in Nocona on Oct. 25, 1937 to George Henry Stambaugh and Ione Cochran Stambaugh. Frankie married William “Bill” McCracken on April 17, 1954 in Gainesville and raised three children.

She was a homemaker for years before going to work in the leather industry where McCracken worked for Nocona Boot Company, Nocona Belt Company and Brazos Joe Belt before becoming a paramedic. She worked for Jerry Woods Funeral Home and Nocona General Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; one daughter, Jean Burton, Sherman; two sons, Steve and Stan, Nocona; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers she wanted memorials made to the First Baptist Church nursery.