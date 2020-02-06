Friday last day for tree debris pickup in city

June 5 will be the last day for the City of Bowie to pick up and haul tree limbs and brush to the Bowie Business Park.

Have your tree limbs to the curb early Friday. Anything put out after Friday will not be picked up by city crews. Do not put household trash and building materials in with limbs. Those items must go in dumpsters.

The business park will be open until 6 p.m. on June 8 and then the city will close it down in preparation for burning. The business park will be open until 5 p.m. each day this week and until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

City officials report there are citizens taking this opportunity to trim all of their trees and it is causing extra work for city staff and volunteers handling storm debris. Trim your trees later asks city staff.

June 19 is the day for bulky trash pickup in the city. Call 877-592-5030 to make an appointment for pickup.