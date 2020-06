Recent Bowie High School graduate Riley Harris competed in and won his age group the North Texas Junior Golf Tour event at Indian Oaks on Monday. Harris shot a score of 67, which was six shots better than anyone in the 15-18 boy’s group as well as the whole tournament. Besides Harris, other Montague County athletes to compete were Cy Egenbacher and Zac Harris, who finished second and third in the 12-14 boys age group shooting scores of 105 and 108.