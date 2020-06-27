High School fishing teams qualify for state tournament

On June 22 the Red River High School Bass Club had three teams compete at the Regional fishing tournament at Lake Ray Roberts.

The teams of KooperHansard/Spencer Uncel, Gunnar ValVerde/Baylen Faris and Shane Chitwood/Cole Scribner fished for a limit of three bass.

The Chitwood/Scribner team was able to pull off the win in a competition against 172 teams with a bag weighing 16.55 pounds. They also had the biggest fish of the tournament with a kicker fish of 7.93 pounds.

The senior team of ValVerde/Farris weighed in 5.77 pounds of fish placing 43rd.

The Hansard/Uncel team, unfortunately, was not able to pull in a keeper fish to weigh.

Both teams that caught fish qualified for the state tournament. It will take place on July 25-26 at Lake Belton.