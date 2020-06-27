On June 22 the Red River High School Bass Club had three teams compete at the Regional fishing tournament at Lake Ray Roberts.
The teams of KooperHansard/Spencer Uncel, Gunnar ValVerde/Baylen Faris and Shane Chitwood/Cole Scribner fished for a limit of three bass.
The Chitwood/Scribner team was able to pull off the win in a competition against 172 teams with a bag weighing 16.55 pounds. They also had the biggest fish of the tournament with a kicker fish of 7.93 pounds.
The senior team of ValVerde/Farris weighed in 5.77 pounds of fish placing 43rd.
The Hansard/Uncel team, unfortunately, was not able to pull in a keeper fish to weigh.
Both teams that caught fish qualified for the state tournament. It will take place on July 25-26 at Lake Belton.
High School fishing teams qualify for state tournament
