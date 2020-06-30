April 8, 1996 – June 26, 2020

LAKE VALLEY – Jake Wallace Toler, 24, Lake Valley, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020 in Forestburg, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on July 1 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. The burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Sunset.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 30 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Jake was born April 8, 1996 in Arlington to Floyd and Patricia Toler. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 2014. Jake went on to attend North Texas Central College, where he earned an associates degree in farm and ranch management.

Jake worked for Peterbilt Motors Co. for the last three years, but farming and ranching were his true passion. He loved antique tractors, fishing and hunting. In the short 24 years of his life, Jake lived it to the fullest, and accomplished so many great things.

Jake is survived by his parents, Floyd and Patricia Toler; sister, Jodi Toler; girlfriend, Carrol Abendroth, Lake Valley; grandparents, J.W. and Carolyn Toler, Sunset; uncles, Wade Toler and wife Lauren, Euless, John Gillum and Jeff Gillum, of Joshua, Mark Colley and wife Vicky, Lake Valley; and aunt, Sara Toler-Martinez and husband Pete, Hurst.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

