March 7, 1940 – June 20, 2020

BOWIE – Jerry Lyndon Hennings, 80, Bowie, died on June 20, 2020.

The burial is being arranged at 10 a.m on July 2 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Hennings was born March 7, 1940 to Gerald and Marjorie Hennings. Following high school graduation he served in the U.S. Navy as Asst. Chaplain on the USS Antares.

He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in 1964 and began his teaching career in Barstow, California as a french instructor. In 1967 he began teaching in the Fremont, CA where he later became assistant principal at the Centerville jr. High, and later as principal at Warm Springs Elementary in the same school district.

His teaching profession took him to the International School of Manila, Brent School of Manila, and Rose Marie Academy of Manila through 2001. From 2002 through 2005 he taught at St. Stephens International School in Bangkok

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Irving, Don and Elwood Hennings; and two sisters Lois Linder and Phyllis Sidwell.

Hennings is survived by sons, J Douglas, Shenandoah Valley, VA, Jeff Douglas, McKinney, TX and Robert Hennings, Fremont, CA; step-daughters, Mary Rose Mercado of Sask, Canada and Maria Arlene Hennings, Tokyo, Japan; brothers, David Hennings, Sparks, NV and Dick Hennings, Denton, TX; and sisters, Doloros Lindholm, Clark Summit, PA and Rachael Rice, Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Bowie Senior Center at P.O. Box 1633, Bowie.