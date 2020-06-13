Jim Bowie Day rodeo information to know

The Jim Bowie Days festivities will have six nights of action at the rodeo arena.

The schedule is still subject to change. Starting June 22 is the 4D Open Barrel racing starting at 7:30 p.m.

The books open that morning the day of the event between 10 a.m.-noon.

Competitors will need to text only the number 940-366-2812 to sign up.

The youth rodeo will be on June 23-24.

Festivities will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday night will feature speed events while Wednesday will feature roping events.

Both nights will have mutton bustin’ before events get underway.

Sign-ups for both mutton bustin’ and youth rodeo will be on June 22 from 6-9 p.m. The number to call is 940-393-5118.

Mutton bustin’ sign-ups cost $10, speed event entry fee costs $25 and roping event entry fee will cost $35.

The Jim Bowie Days rodeo will be June 25-27 with events starting at 7 p.m.

It is one of the largest rodeos in the state that encourages amateurs to compete with professionals from the United Professional Rodeo Association.

Books will be open for the rodeo from 1-7 p.m. on June 22-23.

Mutton bustin’ check-in will start at 6:30 p.m. all three nights as the top riders from the week get to come back to compete for a buckle.

The rough stock will be provided by Mitch Terrell and TNT Rodeo this year. This year’s added money for winners will cash out at $11,000.

After the rodeo ends on June 26-27 there will be live music.

On June 26 music will be provided by Tin Rivers and will cost $6.

On June 27 the concert and dance will cost $10 with music from Richard Beverage.