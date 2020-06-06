Jim Bowie Days festival on June 20-27

The 54th annual Jim Bowie Days Festival and Rodeo is fast approaching June 20-27. This year the festival is starting on June 20 with a golf tournament at Twisted Oaks Golf Club in Bowie. Call 872-4000 for information. Tee times will be 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the two-man scramble.

At 6 am. June 21 fishermen can gear up for the annual bass tournament at Amon Carter Lake. The bass tournament will be hosted by the Bowie High School Bass Club. Last year’s event was a great success.

Barrel racers are invited to run the 4D Barrel Race on June 22 with added money. This will provide an opportunity to make a run in the arena before the UPRA/TCRA JBD rodeo later that week. Pre-entry for barrel race and expos will be from 10 a.m. to noon, text to 940-366-2812. Event officials said they will do their best to put riders on the requested expo page and they will save some spots on each page for walk-ups.

The JBD Youth Rodeo will be June 23-24 with speed events on Tuesday and roping on Wednesday. Mutton Bustin’ starts the events each night at 6:30 p.m. Call-ins for both speed and roping events will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 23 to Rodeo Secretary Tennile Green at 940 393-5118. There is no charge at the gate to cheer on these upcoming rodeo stars.

The Jim Bowie Days UPRA/TCRA Sanctioned Rodeo opens at 7:30 p.m. on June 25.

Read the full story on all the activities in your weekend Bowie News.