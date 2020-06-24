Jim Bowie Days schedule

Wednesday

7 p.m. – Youth Rodeo speed events, Montague County Cowboy Church arena

Thursday

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’, rodeo arena

7 p.m. – Rodeo performance

Friday

2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Reunion and royalty crowning, Bowie Community Center

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’

7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentations followed by the rodeo.

Concert afterward with Tin Rivers, $6 at community center

Saturday

9 a.m. – Indian Artifacts Show, community center

10:30 a.m. – Parade, downtown

11 a.m. – Hamburger feed

Noon – Kiddie Pet Parade, Trade Days shed behind community center

1 p.m. – Terrapin races, pool pavilion

1:30 p.m. – Frog jumping, pool pavilion

2-8 p.m. – Goat roping

6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’

7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentations

Rodeo performance

Concert by Richard Beverage, $10, community center.