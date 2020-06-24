Jim Bowie Days schedule

Wednesday
7 p.m. – Youth Rodeo speed events, Montague County Cowboy Church arena
Thursday
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’, rodeo arena
7 p.m. – Rodeo performance
Friday
2:30 p.m. – Pioneer Reunion and royalty crowning, Bowie Community Center
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’
7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentations followed by the rodeo.
Concert afterward with Tin Rivers, $6 at community center
Saturday
9 a.m. – Indian Artifacts Show, community center
10:30 a.m. – Parade, downtown
11 a.m. – Hamburger feed
Noon – Kiddie Pet Parade, Trade Days shed behind community center
1 p.m. – Terrapin races, pool pavilion
1:30 p.m. – Frog jumping, pool pavilion
2-8 p.m. – Goat roping
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’
7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentations
Rodeo performance
Concert by Richard Beverage, $10, community center.
