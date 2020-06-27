Jim Bowie Days youth compete in rodeo

Despite changing locations due to heavy rain on the weekend causing safety concerns, the Jim Bowie Days Youth Rodeo went on as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday moving to the Montague County Cowboy Church rodeo arena.

Featuring four age divisions and seven events, there were a lot of chances for rodeo youth of all ages to compete.

Tuesday night was fot the speed events poles, barrels and goats. Wednesday was all about roping with breakaway roping, ribbon roping, tie down roping and team roping events.

The top all-around cowboy and cowgirl award went to Cooper Peak and Ruth Ann Hutchinson. Hutchinson finished first in the six and under age division poles, second in barrels and goats. Peak finished first in the seven to 10 age division in poles, second in barrels, fifth in goats and fifth in breakaway roping.



Top five finishers in each event in each age division are in the weekend paper.