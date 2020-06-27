June Yard of the Month winner selected

Glenda Davis, 1517 Lance Street, June Bowie News Yard of the Month winner. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Congratulations to Glenda Davis of 1517 Lance Street who is the June Bowie News Yard of the Month winner.

The judges considered six yards submitted by Bowie News readers including 907 Pebble, 700 Meadow Lane, 380 Theater Road, 101 Lowrie and 804 Woodland.

The judging panel noted Davis has a very well maintained yard with plantings like Knock-out Roses that work well in Texas weather.

Davis was excited to be recognized and while she does not consider herself a “gardener,” she enjoys keeping her yard looking nice.

Send in your nomination by July 24. The winner will be named in the July 29 edition of The Bowie News.

Sponsored by your Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News. Repeat nomination are welcome.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com.

Judges will visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.

The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the most fancy or elaborate, but one that shows care and upkeep for your neighborhood, as well as the environment.

It is an all out effort to create clean neighborhoods for everyone to enjoy throughout the City of Bowie. Submit a nominee today.