Kirk leaves Nocona for home

Late last week, Nocona parents and fans were informed baseball coach Jeremy Kirk was leaving the Indians.

On June 19, Kirk sent a message to parents and players through the Sportsyou application and later through team text reminders about his decision to take the defensive coordinator position at Stamford High School. Besides the upgraded coaching position, the move also will allow him to be closer to his extended family.

“Nocona has been an amazing place for me to coach and for my family to live,” Kirk said. “You all supported us a 100 percent during this time. Parents, thank you for allowing me to coach your kids and trusting me with helping them in their life.”

