Looking back: 1995 girls basketball state title

The next team we are looking at is Bowie High School’s 1994-95 girl’s basketball team that would win the program’s second state title exactly 40 years after the first one.

The Lady Rabbits had one goal from the beginning–to win it all. Their quest for a state championship began at Keller High School, where they beat Decatur, 63-35.

The next game, however, proved to be a much more difficult contest. The Lady Rabbits ran into a tough, athletic, and extremely talented Childress team.

Bowie’s accuracy at the free throw line proved to be a deciding factor as they defeated Childress 54-50.

The team won more than a simple trip out west with this victory. They had earned a chance at a rematch with Slaton, the same team who knocked the Lady Rabbits out of the playoffs in 1994. The Rabbits defeated Slaton 54-40.

Next up for the team was Brownfield, and Bowie continued it winning ways with a 63-47 victory.

This win allowed them to advance, for the first time in 40 years, to the State Tournament.

