Chisholm Trail Rodeo Princess Kate Dill

The 68th annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo will take place June 12-13 in the Nocona rodeo arena.

Tickets are on sale from any queen or princess contestant for $8 in advance. They will be $10 at the gate and those age six and under get in free.

Bring out the youngsters for mutton bustin’ from 6:30-7 p.m. both nights. There is a $20 entry fee with buckles going to the winners.

There will be a calf scramble night for ages eight and under and nine to 12. Buckles go to the winners. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the grand entry opening each night’s performance at 7:30 p.m. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m.

Along with the traditional rodeo events there will be junior barrels for those 16 and under with a $40 entry fee, and double-muggin’ with a $100 entry fee per team. There will be $250 added money each night and a jackpot for both events each night

Those interested in entering the rodeo may call 903-287-7852.

Saturday night after the rodeo the dance will feature the music of Rance May from 10 p.m. to midnight. Your rodeo tickets gets you in.

The winner of the queen and princess contest will be unveiled at Saturday night’s rodeo. Queen Tristan Burns and Princess Kate Dill will hand off their crown to the new winners.

2019 queen

Tristan Burns, the 16-year-old daughter of Wesley Burns, concludes her reign as queen. She will be a junior at Midway High School next year where she participates in basketball, track, tennis and golf. Outside of school she loves to ride horses, a lifetime hobby.

Burns is a member of Clay County 4-H where she shows horses, competes in speed events such as barrels and poles along with stock horse vents like cow boxing and trail.

