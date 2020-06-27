New county judge, JP2 take oath of offices 06/27/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0 Newly appointed Montague County Judge Kevin Benton took the oath of office administered by District Judge Jack McGaughey on Wednesday. Benton was named to replace Rick Lewis who announced his retirement Monday. Jack Pigg was named to fill out the unexpired term of Justice of the Peace Two, where Benton was serving. Benton also will serve the unexpired term to the end of 2021. (News photo by Barbara Green) Retired law officer and businessman Jack Pigg takes the oath of office for Justice of the Peace Two from District Judge Jack McGaughey. Pigg will fill the unexpired term of Kevin Benton who was named to fill the term of county judge after Rick Lewis announced his retirement Monday effective Wednesday. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Leave a Reply