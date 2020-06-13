Nocona City Council cuts recycling center by 1 day

The Nocona City Council voted this week to cut one day at the recycling center as the facility continues to operate in the red.

Council members met Tuesday night in regular session. The recycling program has been in discussion as the preliminary works begins on the 2020-2021 budget.

During the first eight months of the budget year the city has spent on average $1,851 to empty the recycle center containers and $5,660 in wages, while bringing in only $1,758 in revenue.

City residents may use the center for free by providing their utility stub from the city. Non-residents are required to pay per load.

While the center has recycled material sorted by dumpsters, brush is the most common material brought to site averaging anywhere from 50 to 80 loads depending on the season.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.