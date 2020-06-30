Party primary runoff early voting begins Wednesday

Early voting for the July 14 party primary runoff election begins June 29 and continues through July 10.

Ballots may be cast in only one location for early voting in the Montague County Annex Community Room in Montague. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Fridays only. It will be closed July 3.

Voters have a total of six races to decide. The winners will face off against the other primary winners in the November general election.

You do not have to have voted in the March election to vote in the runoff; however, if you did vote, you must vote in the same party runoff.

That specific party affiliation is retained by a voter for one year.

On the Democratic ticket there are three races. Mary “MJ” Megar and Royce West faceoff for the United States Senate seat.

For the District 13 Congressional seat, Gus Trujillo and Greg Sagan are battling it out. Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo are the candidates for railroad commission.

On the Republican ballot Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner are battling to take District 13’s congressional seat. For Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7 has Brian Walker and Elizabeth Beach on the ticket.

Election day voting will be set up in Montague, Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.