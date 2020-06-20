Pioneer Court crowning on June 26

The Amity Club of Bowie presents the annual Pioneer Reunion and royalty crowning at 2:30 p.m. on June 26 in the Bowie Community Center in the east wing.

The Pioneer Court will be led by Queen Jo Lee and Duchesses Helen Steadham and Shirley Wasson.

All three ladies are members of Maids and Matrons Federated Women’s Club.

This ceremony is dedicated to the club’s 101th anniversary of members in the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs. The public is welcome to attend.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.