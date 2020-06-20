Price named Bowie’s head baseball coach

After not getting to finish its season, the Bowie baseball program will be led by a new coach this coming year.

Previous Coach Glen Dunnam is off to Paradise while 2010 Bowie alum Tyler Price was promoted from assistant to the head job.

Price, who has spent three of his first four years coaching at Bowie after starting at Nocona, is taking his first varsity level head coaching job.

Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said the decision to promote Price to head coach was a “no-brainer.”

Price knows the team is in a unique position. With the season cut short due to COVID-19, this year’s young team missed some valuable time to get varsity experience.

Still, Price is confident his large incoming junior class’s chemistry of playing together throughout the years will be key as the group gains some experience playing in the summer league as well as working on skills during that time.

Not wanting to reinvent the wheel, Price said he has tried to take the best qualities of the head coaches he has worked under while staying true to himself.

Price takes over for Dunnam who spent nine of the last 11 years working at Bowie coaching not just baseball but football as well.

As one of the more experienced coaches in the program, Mandrell was sad to see him go. Dunnam told Mandrell he was leaving at the end of May due to family issue.

“My wife was commuting to Poolville every day and it was just too much,” Dunnam said. “It was a tough decision for me because of the relationships I have made with the athletes here over the years and within the community.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.