Saint Jo promotes Lindenborn

Saint Jo has promoted assistant Coach Daniel Lindenborn to the head girl’s basketball coach position.

With former Coach Taylor Klement leaving for a position at Northwest, Athletic Director Stevens internally promoted the 2007 Saint Jo graduate.

The last two years Lindenborn has been an assistant coach in football, boy’s and girl’s basketball and was the head track coach this last school year.

He is bringing a level of familiarity to the program with that previous experience and relationships he has built with those athletes.

The Lady Panthers lose some talent with graduated players Bailey Parker and Paityn Holley, but most of the team was young and playing varsity basketball for the first time.

With only one returning player who will be a senior next year, the young team will have a challenge to try and battle for a playoff spot in the competitive district.

Basketball only schools Slidell and Bellevue have ruled the top two spots in the district in recent years, leaving every other school to battle for the third and final playoff spot.

Lindenborn is confident his girls can compete for that spot and more despite the youth the team will have next season.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.