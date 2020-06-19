Saint Jo teen killed in June 9 accident

A 19-year-old Saint Jo was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a parked trailer on U.S. Highway 82 on June 9.

The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred at noon on June 9 when Tanner Stewart was driving east on U.S. 82 in a 2006 Dodge pickup. There was a vehicle with a trailer parked on the eastbound shoulder of the highway.

Stewart reportedly drove on the shoulder and struck the trailer. Stewart was airlifted to Denton Medical Center, where he died at 4:33 p.m. It is unclear why the trailer and vehicle were parked.

The accident is under investigation according to the DPS.