Senior softball players get proper senior night

With their season cut short, recently graduated softball players from Bowie and Nocona were able to get some closure on June 12.

Wichita Falls D-BAT put on a senior night game for area graduated players, whose final high school games were unknowingly played mid March unceremoniously.

Bowie players included Makaila Wilson, Kylie Fleming, Gracie Bentley and Chelsie Ketchum. From Nocona Kycelynn Contreras played.

Graduated Nocona player Kycelynn Contreras poses with Coach Heather Nobile.



The night allowed all of the players one last time to put on their high school jersey and represent their high school, with the full knowledge it would be the last time.

Ketchum and Bentley formed one side of the infield the last two seasons at Bowie starting at third base and shortstop. Fleming played in the outfield for three seasons while Wilson was a valuable utility player.

Contreras started at third base for the Lady Indians the last several years also while being a steady presence at the plate.

