Sleeping man jailed; $12K worth of meth sized

A 69-year-old Colorado man was arrested after he was found sleeping in his vehicle which law officers found contained methamphetamine, street valued at $12,000.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Deputy Matt Sawyer responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle parked near the Sunset Post Office about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Dodge Challenger had South Carolina license plates and the driver said it was a rental vehicle.

Sawyer found the driver Steven Gary Nelson asleep in the vehicle holding a torch-style lighter said Lawson. The driver reportedly told the officer he almost had a wreck the night before so he decided to stop and sleep.

“The deputy talked to him and asked if he had any drugs. At first he said no, but then said there was a small amount of THC in the vehicle. The deputy also found a small amount of marijuana and some diazapan in a baggie. When the trunk was searched Sawyer found a box with 312 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in one-ounce bags,” explained Lawson.

Nelson was arrested on complaints of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony. He remained in jail Thursday on $47,500 in bonds.