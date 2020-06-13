South Korean teen enjoyed Texas experience in Nocona

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The past year has been a cultural whirlwind for Taike Jang, a 16-year-old exchange student from South Korea who spent the last 10 months with three different families in Nocona.

Going from one country to another is a big enough change, but throw in a worldwide pandemic and things jump up to another level. Jang comes from Seocheon, a city on the west side of South Korea with about 50,000 in population. His father works in labor law and his mom is a college student considering a career in social work. He lives in an urban setting where there are not a lot of kids his age.

Jang’s consideration to become a Rotary International Exchange Student began earlier last year when his English teacher approached his parents about the program. Jang says his teacher encouraged his parents that it would be a good experience, but also help improve his English.

“It sounded fun, and I wanted to learn reallife English, that was the motivation,” he explained.

In Rotary Exchange the students pick their three countries, but then it’s random where they go. America was his top choice and Germany was second.

“When they told me I was coming to Texas I had no idea what was going to happen. I looked it up on Google maps, but I had no preconceived ideas. I was surprised when I saw cows and horses, and found out people ride them,” laughs Jang.

