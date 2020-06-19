February 5, 2001 – June 10, 2020

SAINT JO – Tanner Scott Stewart, 19, Saint Jo, died on June 10, 2020.

The memorial service took place at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Heritage Park in Muenster. A graveside service followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Woodbine.

Stewart was born on February 5, 2001 in Gainesville to Jennifer Lynn (Tompkins) Stewart and Michael Edward ‘Mike’ Stewart. He was able to save the lives of numerous people through organ donation and saving people was what he wanted to do for a living.

Stewart was preceded in death by his aunt, Jessica Tompkins, his Nana, Kay and Papa Mike Tompkins.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Stewart; father, Mike Stewart; sisters, Kaylynn Stewart and Kaylynn Winchester; brothers, Ashton and Graison Stewart; numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.