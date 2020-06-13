Three submit applications to fill council vacancies

Three people have submitted their applications for the Bowie City Council to consider when filling the precinct one vacancy, including the one who created the vacancy.

Thomas Kent, who resigned from the post on May 15 in an effort to force a special election for his post and the then-vacant mayor’s position, submitted his application on Wednesday.

Laura Hefley, owner of Henry Insurance, submitted her application Thursday. Tawni Jones, owner of The Rack, also turned in her application Friday, the last day.

