Tornado relief benefit planned June 29

A city-wide event to raise funds to assist businesses and families affected by the May 22 tornado is being planned for June 29 and organizers want your help.

Jaree Scruggs, creator of the musical benefits for the mission and food ministry in Bowie, is now organizing “Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief.” All money will be given to the Storm Relief Fund set up at Legend Bank and distributed to those in need.

This entertaining and beneficial evening will be 6:30-9 p.m. on June 29 at the Pelham Park pool pavilion and the outlying area. Music will be provided by local talent which is now being solicited, with goods provided by donors offered in a live auction. Entertainment so far includes Kevin Polk, Jennifer Harris, Victory Church, Monty Dawson and the Mark Murphey Band.

