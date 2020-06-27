Tornado victims offered low-interest loans through SBA

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, flooding and tornado that occurred May 22, announced Administrator Jovita Carranza of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Gov. Greg Abbott on June 19, 2020.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Clay, Cooke, Jack, Montague and Wise Counties in Texas; and Jefferson and Love counties in Oklahoma.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing Texas with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” said Carranza. “Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster said SBA’s Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.