November 8, 1935 – June 6, 2020

SAINT JO – Vincent Forrester, 84, Saint Jo died June 3, 2020 in Nocona.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 6 at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. Visitation took place from 6-8 p.m. on June 5 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

Forrester was born on Nov. 8, 1935 in Decatur to Henry Homer Forrester and Edna Josephine (Poynor) Forrester, Saint Jo. He worked at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster, where he met Irma Catherine Starke and married on Feb 17, 1958 in Muenster.

Forrester drove a milk truck for Associated Milk Producers Incorporated to dairy farms in the Cooke County area and for Van Roach Cattle Company in Ft. Worth. For 20 years he drove a bus for the Forestburg Independent School District, retiring in 2009.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Irma, his parents Harry and Edna and brother Harold.

Forrester is survived by his daughter, Mona; sons, Virgil, Michael, Mark and Vernon; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forestburg Education Foundation or Perryman Cemetery.