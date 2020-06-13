Volunteers commend helpers, call out those who complained

During public comments at Monday night’s Bowie City Council meeting, two volunteers thanked all those who helped the community during the storm, but they also called on the carpet those who they say worked to “discredit” those efforts without stepping out to help.

Stephanie Post who volunteered as disaster relief coordinator during the last two weeks said she was privileged to work alongside some of the city officials when the city needed help.

“I have looked into the tearstained faces and tired eyes of our city officials and city employees as we all banded together to help pull our community out of the rubble. To some citizens it may have just seemed like business as usual, but it was far from that. Their hearts broke along side yours. You see, they don’t just reside in Bowie; Bowie is their home just as much as it is everyone else’s here,” said Post.

