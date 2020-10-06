Youth rodeo results from Saturday

The second weekend of the Montague County Cowboy Church’s youth rodeo saw more than 70 competitors ride on Saturday.

Part of a series with dates on June 20 and July 25, kids of all ages who can ride a horse competed four events and in four different age groups.

In the eight-and-under lead line ribbon goat event Price Johnson won with a time of 13.774 seconds. In the eight-and-under with no lead line, Cali Blessing won the ribbon goats with 10.426 seconds.

In the goat tying event, Cooper Peek won the 9-12 age group with a time of 16.089 seconds. In the 13-18 age group, Tomi Womack won with a time 10.816 seconds.

In the poles event, Trell Carpenter won the lead line division with a time of 22.7 seconds. Cali Blessing won the eight-and-under division with a time of 23.846 seconds. Kadie Dugan won with a time of 22.009 seconds in the 9-12 age division and Womack won the 13-18 group with a time of 20.904 seconds.

In the barrels lead line group, Weston Hunt won with a time of 32.552 seconds. In the eight-and-under group, Blessing won with a time of 20.246 seconds.

Peek finished first in the 9-12 age group with a time of 17.643 seconds. In the 13-18 age group, Gwynn Vanderpool won with a time of 17.490 seconds.

The final event was roping. In lead line dummy roping, Weston Hunt, Price Johnson, Teal Thompson and Judge Hettinger all completed the task and tied for first.

In the eight-and-under division, eight participants tied for first in the dummy roping event. Those included Gracey Abernathy, Chisum Carpenter, Rhep Rogers, Wyatt Johnson, Emory Gass, Chaney Bishop, Sage Keck and Cali Blessing.

In the breakaway roping event Cayne Blessing won the 9-12 division with a time of 6.371 seconds and Womack won the 13-18 division with a time of 5.710 seconds.

To see the top five finishers in each event and age group, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.