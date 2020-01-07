Jim Bowie Days rodeo entertains community

The Jim Bowie Days rodeo went off without a hitch Thursday through Saturday nights.

TNT Rodeo put on another great show and crowds came out in support to see the top rodeo action from both professionals competing in the United Professional Rodeo Association as well as amateurs.

More than $40,000 in prize money was split among the top performers after three nights of competition. With that number, company Cinch rated the Jim Bowie Days rodeo as the 16th highest paying rodeo in the state, awarding a plaque.

Along with the rodeo action, there were activities for kids. There was the calf scramble each night as well mutton bustin.’

With the top three mutton bustin’ riders each night coming back to compete at the final performance on Saturday, Gunner Corporale walked away as the overall winner.



To see the top five rodeo performers in each event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.