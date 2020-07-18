Back the Blue event Tuesday evening

Citizens are invited to take part in a “Back the Blue” event on July 21 in Bowie.

Back the Blue will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 21 at the city finance building parking lot at 303 N. Mason.

This evening is an opportunity to show support to the members of the Bowie Police Department and allow residents to meet the officers and open up better lines of communication.

Funds raised from the activities will be donated for BPD to use for equipment or training or to assist in the event an officer is injured or killed.

The evening opens with a prayer from Pastor John Little of Victory Church, who also serves as police department chaplain. Mayor Gaylynn Burris will bring a welcome.

Police Chief Guy Green will be introduced and the officers attending. Chase the Police Dog from Paw Patrol also will attend to meet the children.

Bowie citizens and businesses are encouraged to put out blue ribbons on their homes, businesses and cars as a symbol of police support.

Jason Love is providing chopped barbecue sandwiches and chips for sale with a portion going to the police fund. Other food goodies are planned for the night.