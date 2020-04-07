BEDC celebrates first park building

By BARBARA GREEN

After a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Bowie Economic Development Corporation celebrated the ground breaking of its first Bowie Business Park customer Thursday.

Tapping into the world during COVID-19, the BEDC provided all the guests a cotton mask emblazoned with: “We have groundbreaking 2020 vision.”

WLSCO, LLC is building the first park project which is an office garden complex that could develop into multiple office buildings. WLSCO is composed of Patrick and Cheryl Walters, and their son Chad and his wife Katherine. The family also owns Walters Land Surveying.

