Blood drive July 29 in Nocona

The Nocona Boots and Badges Blood Drive will be from noon to 7 p.m. on July 29 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 Grayson St. in Nocona.

To schedule an appointment call 940-232-8792.

Every donor can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. Results will be mailed post-donation. Donors will receive a limited edition T-shirt for the Boots and Badges Blood Drive and their choice of tickets to the Science Museum, Safari Joe’s H20 and Frontier City, all in Oklahoma.

This is event is organized through the Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas Blood Institutes.