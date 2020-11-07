Bowie coach tests positive

On Tuesday the Bowie Independent School District sent an email to parents informing them a member of the coaching staff who worked with athletes during summer workouts the previous week tested positive for COVID-19.

The district was notified on Tuesday of the positive test.

The summer workout program was on a weeklong break this week. That break will be extended for the foreseeable future.

The district later stated in the email it will follow local health professional recommendations for cleaning.

Athletic Director Cory Mandrell said he and Superintendent Blake Enlow plan to meet early next week to discuss the appropriate date when workouts can continue.

