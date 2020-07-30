The officers of the All Bowie High School Class Reunion scheduled for Sept. 11 have announced the event is cancelled.
At this time the reunion consisting of a barbecue, dance, golf tournament, football game and everyone meeting to visit will be reschedule for Sept. 11, 2021. The all-class reunion has been planned every five years for the Bowie graduates.
Bowie High All-Class Reunion postponed to 2021
The officers of the All Bowie High School Class Reunion scheduled for Sept. 11 have announced the event is cancelled.
Leave a Reply