Bowie High All-Class Reunion postponed to 2021

07/30/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

The officers of the All Bowie High School Class Reunion scheduled for Sept. 11 have announced the event is cancelled.
At this time the reunion consisting of a barbecue, dance, golf tournament, football game and everyone meeting to visit will be reschedule for Sept. 11, 2021. The all-class reunion has been planned every five years for the Bowie graduates.

