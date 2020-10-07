Bowie water quality hearing scheduled July 13

The Bowie City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2019 annual drinking water quality report at 6 p.m. on July 13 in the city council chambers.

Copies of the report were mailed out to residents recently outlining the measures of the system between Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019.

The City of Bowie continues to maintain a superior water quality rating issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Bowie’s water is provided by Lake Amon G. Carter.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the Environmental Protection Agency prescribes regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminant in water provided by public water system.

Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.

Contaminants may be found in drinking water that may cause taste, color or odor problems. According to the report these types of issues are not necessarily causes for health concerns. Citizens with concerns should contact the city offices.

This report for 2019 outlines all possible contaminants including lead and copper, disinfection by-products, radioactive and inorganic contaminants, turbidity and total organic carbon. The report notes many of these are naturally occurring particles. Bowie’s water system has no violations.

The water loss audit also reported 63,089,963 gallons, which is significantly lower than the 2018 report when it was 80,756,045.

The full report is available on the city’s website at: cityofbowietx.com.