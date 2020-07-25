Breathing new life into The Baker Hotel (video and photos)

By BARBARA GREEN

When Jeff and Christina Palmer first walked into The Baker Hotel it was awe-inspiring, and despite nearly 50 years of deterioration and vandalism, the craftsmanship of this 1929 gem was evident from its plaster and woodwork to the intricate tile.

The Palmers own Classic Design Works in Nocona and they are part of the team building and restoring the 900-plus windows in the storied Mineral Wells hotel. The couple and their crew have been working on the windows the past four months.

Their part of the restoration focuses on building new double-sash windows, along with exterior wood trim for the window, the the middle dividers, plus some other “fancy detail” pieces. They also are cutting all the window glass.



The Palmers are excited to be involved in a project that may be the largest historical restoration in Texas history.

In 1926 T.B. Baker began construction of the 14-story hotel in the heart of downtown Mineral Wells at at cost of $1.2 million. It opened two weeks after the great stock market crash on Oct. 29, 1929.

The Baker looms large above the Mineral Wells skyline. (Courtesy photo)

Vintage postcard of the original pool area of the hotel.

An advertisement for the grand opening back in 1929.

Old downtown Mineral Wells where Crazy Water was king.

Entry to Cloud Room where many famous musicians played. There are 270-degree views of the countryside.