Chisholm Trail youth rodeo competes

The 2020 Buckle Youth series had its first competition of the summer on July 18 at Nocona’s Chisholm Trail rodeo arena.

More than 20 kids took part in competition in barrel racing, poles, flags and a mystery event in four different age groups.

Sarah Shelby finished first in the lead line division, Sage Keck in the eight-and-under age division, Kiley McCracken in the 9-12 age division and Maddie Ferguson in the 13-18 age division.

The first event was supposed to take place on June 20, but heavy rain delayed it.

The next competition will be at 5 p.m. on Aug, 15.

The results for the top five finishers in each event are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.