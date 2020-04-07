Clean-up sparks blaze

A mid-day fire destroyed a pair of structures at 195 Oak Ridge near Lake Amon G. Carter on Tuesday.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, assisted by Bowie and Sunset Fire Departments. The fire call came in shortly before 1 p.m. on June 30.

Bowie Fire Marshal Doug Page investigated the fire that burned a two-story structure and an adjacent mobile home at the lot.

Page said the fire appears to have started from some burn piles that were behind the building as the lot was being cleaned up.

“Jeff Jones and Judy Clark live next door and were cleaning the lot. They also were reportedly buying half of the large lot. Shane Oney is a part-owner of the structures. One of the piles caught the structure on fire and it spread to the nearby mobile home. No one was living at the property. It was an accidental fire,” said the fire marshal.

Firefighters battle a blaze that burned a mobile home and a two-story structure on Oak Ridge Street near Lake Amon G. Carter. (Photos by Dani Blackburn)