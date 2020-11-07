Closed Central Hospital receives PPP loan

How does a closed business and one that filed for bankruptcy obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan?

It’s unclear but Central Hospital of Bowie, which closed on Feb. 4, 2020, received a loan in the $350,000-$1 million category to retain a reported 54 employees. U.S. Bank serviced the loan approved on May 15.

It is unclear how the entity was able to receive a loan for a closed facility.

The U.S. Treasury released the list of loan recipients this week for those with loans of $150,000 to $10 million which included names and locations. Those under that amount did not list names.

Officials from Bowie Real Estate Holdings LP, who own the closed hospital, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 6, one day before the building foreclosure sale.

On March 26 a tax warrant was executed at the building to seize personal property including numerous medical supplies which could settle the more than $113,743.53 in delinquent taxes owed by the company operated by Dr. Hasan F. Hashmi and his two sons, including Faraz Hashmi who was Central Hospital chief executive officer. They also closed two other hospitals in the past year.