Coaches react to Texas Football district predictions

The Dave Campbell Texas Football magazine is on stands now.

Affectionately called “The Bible” for its all encompassing preview of Texas High School football, along with team previews for every school there are also district predictions.

With it being the first year of district realignment, some districts are more shaken up than others. Along with the breadth of trying to cover the whole state, district predictions are surface level at best.

Of all the teams in Montague County, Saint Jo has the most positive expectations. The Panthers are not only picked to win their district, but also were ranked 15th in the state in 1A division I.

Coming off a trip to the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Blum, Saint Jo lost a lot of starters to graduation.

Still, the team returns some great players that has kept expectations high.

“I kind of figured going in what everyone had returning it would be us and Bryson,” Coach Mark Stevens said. “We have (Logan) Brawner and Chance Bennett returning so that gives us a good place to start. Obviously we are thrilled, but after being picked to finish last last year, it just shows we are gaining some respect around the state.”

Other teams in the county district predictions are not quite as glowing, though most coaches are seeing it as a positive tool to use for motivation among the players.

“Our kids have worked hard and they know we are better than last place in the district,” Bowie Coach Cory Mandrell said. “It ticks you off, but hopefully we can use it to prove people wrong. You can’t blame them though. We went winless last year.”

“I am fired up about it,” Nocona Coach Rick Weaver said. “It is bulletin board material. I can hang it up in the locker room and say how no one is believing in us. Our goal is to make the playoffs.”

“I don’t normally put a lot of stock into that,” Forestburg Coach Trey Cumby said. “I am more focused on what we are doing in our program. We were not picked to do well last year and we won the district. It might be some good motivation for our guys.”

Its county and district opponent Gold-Burg is picked to finish fourth after the young team struggled to a winless season last year.

With almost the full team returning, the team can try build on the end of last season when a couple of competitive games rounded out the year.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.